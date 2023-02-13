The West Virginia Mountaineer men’s basketball team suffered their second consecutive Big 12 road defeat in Texas, falling 79-67 to the Baylor Bears at the Ferrell Center in Waco.
The Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) started out well but faltered as the game went on as the No. 9 Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) are now a half-game out of first place in the conference.
West Virginia is now 1-6 in road games this season against Big 12 opponents.
The Mountaineers got off to a good start, leading 9-3 after the first five and a half minutes of the game. However, Baylor kept chipping away and eventually took the lead on a three-pointer by former WVU player Jalen Bridges with 8:08 left in the first half to make it a 20-18 game. While West Virginia would tie the game, the team would never get their lead back for the rest of the night.
Eventually, Baylor took a 36-29 lead into the locker rooms for halftime. No Mountaineer stood out in the first half, with Erik Stevenson leading WVU with five first-half points on 2-6 shooting.
Pat Suemnick came off the bench to lead the team in rebounds at halftime with four, and fellow sub Joe Toussaint had four assists to lead the Mountaineers through the first 20 minutes. Junior guard LJ Cryer led Baylor with 11 points on 3-5 shooting in the first half.
As the second half went on, Baylor added to their lead, eventually leading by 16 points when Adam Flagler hit a three-point shot attempt just over six minutes into the second half to make the score 55-39.
While West Virginia made it a little bit closer, it wasn’t nearly enough as they never got within 10, and eventually trailed by 19 towards the end of the game, and in the end, lost 79-67 to the Bears.
Matthews Jr. ended up leading WVU in scoring with 17 points on 7-10 shooting, with Toussaint contributing 11 points and four rebounds off the bench. Matthews Jr. and Suemnick led the team in rebounds with five, as five second-half assists gave fifth-year point guard Kedrian Johnson the most assists with six.
Cryer shot 8-12 to lead Baylor with 26 points, as Keyonte George had nine rebounds and seven assists.
While the Mountaineers were not outplayed on the boards and took care of the ball, they allowed Baylor to make too many shots while not making enough of their own.
West Virginia shot 45% from the field and 33% on three-pointers while allowing Baylor to shoot 51% and 52% on them respectively.
The Mountaineers will look to get back in the win column on Saturday, Feb. 18, when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Coliseum in Morgantown. Tip-off is set for noon with ESPNU televising the game.