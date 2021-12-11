The West Virginia men’s basketball team takes its five-game winning streak to the hardwood against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia (8-1) is coming off a physical win over No. 15 Connecticut on Wednesday, 56-53, in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Statistically, the Mountaineers were not impressive, shooting 39% from field goal range and just 44% from the free throw line.
This season, rebounding and free throw shooting has been a major concern for WVU. The Mountaineers are averaging just 32.7 rebounds per game and are shooting 61% from the free throw line.
“We’re going to put an enormous amount of time into shooting free throws,” head coach Bob Huggins said on Friday. “They’re [the team] supposed to make 100 [free throws] before they leave and they obviously haven’t been doing that. I don’t blame them… We’re going to keep working at it and I think probably just spending more time on technique.”
“We have from those front line guys very little physicality,” Huggins added. “If you’re going to be a good rebounding team, you have to be physical. It’s physical down there [in the paint]. We have, to this point, avoided some sort of physicality at all costs.”
Despite being outrebounded, 35-31, and shooting poorly from the free throw line, West Virginia earned its first top-25 win this season. Now, it welcomes Kent State (5-3) to Morgantown.
The Golden Flashes recently defeated Detroit Mercy, 69-52, on Thursday night. As a team, Kent State shot 44% from the field and was led by guard Malique Jacobs.
This season, Kent State has three players averaging double digits in scoring per game. Guard Sincere Carry averages 14.8 points, Jacobs averages 13.7 and Giovanni Santiago adds 10.8 per game.
Carry had scored double digits in at least every game before only scoring six points in Thursday's contest.
As a team, Kent State is the best free throw shooting team by overall percentage in NCAA Division I basketball. It is shooting 83% from the free throw line this season.
“They’re good,” Huggins said about Kent State. “Sincere has really made a huge difference to their team. He’s a guy that can score from anywhere. Somebody that you have to pay attention to because he’s going to make shots… They’re big across the front line. They’re big and athletic across the front line.”
West Virginia will tip-off against Kent State at 4 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN2.