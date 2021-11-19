After a strong win to open the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, West Virginia will face the Marquette Golden Eagles in the semifinal round on Friday night.
West Virginia (3-0) had its most dominant win of 2021 so far after defeating Elon, 87-68, on Thursday behind a career performance from guard Taz Sherman. Sherman led the Mountaineers with 27 points after shooting 9-of-17 (53%) from field goal range and only playing 26 minutes.
WVU finally overcame its rebounding woes as it won the battle, 39-33. This season, the Mountaineers had been outrebounded against Oakland and Pittsburgh.
The defensive effort from West Virginia was masterful once again, forcing 17 Elon turnovers. This season, WVU opponents are committing 24.6 turnovers per game.
In its quarterfinal round game, Marquette (4-0) battled Ole Miss for 40 minutes and won, 78-72. The Golden Eagles were led by senior guard Darryl Morsell who finished with 22 points.
This season, Morsell is the leading scorer for Marquette, averaging 22.5 points per game along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Prior to the tournament, Marquette upset No. 10 Illinois on Tuesday in the Dan Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Marquette focuses its offensive attack from three-point range as it averages 25.5 attempts per game from behind the arc. Currently, Marquette ranks No. 9 in the Big East in the three-point shooting at 31%.
This will be the first meeting between the former Big East foes since 2012. Marquette leads the all-time series, 5-2.
This will also be a meeting between Bob Huggins and a former Big 12 coach. Shaka Smart is in his first season as Marquette’s head coach after leaving Texas following the 2020-21 season.
Huggins tied Roy Williams on the all-time wins list on Thursday with 903.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2 from Charleston, South Carolina.