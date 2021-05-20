The West Virginia men's basketball team will compete in the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina, which will be played on Nov. 18, 19 and 21, as announced on Thursday.
Along with the Mountaineers, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Clemson, Boise State, Elon, Temple and Marquette will compete in the tournament.
“We are thrilled to team up with ESPN and the Charleston Classic in support of our life-changing mission,” James R. “Jim” Smith, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and CEO of Shriners Hospitals for Children said in a statement. “Our healthcare system has helped nearly 1.5 million children in the last century, transforming the lives of so many and giving them the ability to pursue their passions including sports such as basketball.”
Three teams in the tournament field reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament with West Virginia leading the group as a No. 3 seed. Both Clemson and St. Bonaventure made the NCAA Tournament, but were knocked out in the first round. Marquette will be led by first-year head coach Shaka Smart after his departure from the Texas Longhorns following the 2020-21 season.
"We are excited to welcome Shriners Hospital for Children into our ESPN Events family,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “This title sponsorship will provide many opportunities to highlight and support this incredible organization during tournament week both in Charleston and during game telecasts. We look forward to highlighting and supporting their work, as well as welcoming student-athletes, coaches and fans back to Charleston for this wonderful event.”