The WVU men’s basketball team hosted Mount St. Mary on Monday, Nov. 7 for the 2022 home opener, where they defeated the Mount 76-58 in a sloppy game at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (1-0) started out slow and by the time of the first media time out the Mountaineers were only up 6-2 with 15:13 left in the first half.
However Mount St. Mary’s (0-1) made two straight threes that lifted them above the Mountaineers by two later in the first half.
After the eight minute break, both teams struggled to find a groove from the field. The Mountaineers were shooting 33.3% and Mount were shooting much worse at 23.5%.
The Mountaineers went on an eight-point run with around four minutes to go, which raised them above Mount right before the very last media timeout of the first half.
West Virginia went into halftime up 30-18 and improved in their shooting with a 42% mark from the field in the first half compared to Mount St. Mary’s 21% from the field.
In the second half, shooting didn’t get better for either side, but WVU started to extend its lead. The Mountaineers also suffered significantly due to foul trouble, when guard Erik Stevenson, forward Mohamed Wague, and forward Jimmy Bell all had three fouls in the second half.
Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. made a three which put the Mountaineers ahead 38-22 with 14:55 left in the game. He also had two emphatic breakaways to ignite the West Virginia offense, where he dunked the ball and brought the crowd back into the game.
After a long review, WVU guard Joe Toussaint, Mount St. Mary’s head coach and Mount guard Jalen Benjamin also received fouls, with the latter two receiving technical fouls. West Virginia’s Stevenson also received a technical foul.
The Mountaineers had extended their advantage to 16 points because the Mount had lost four turnovers in only two and half minutes, which made the score 50-34 with only 7:55 left in the game. Going into the last media timeout, West Virginia led the game 64-52 before they began to close out the game.
West Virginia finally found its groove with 50 seconds left in the game, when Matthews dunked the ball and finished off Mount St. Mary’s in the 76-58 victory.
Matthews led the Mountaineers with 15 points and five assists. Wague led the Mountaineers with nine rebounds.
Benjamin was the leading scorer for the Mount, with 18 points and three assists. Forward Malik Jefferson led Mount St. Mary’s with seven rebounds.
The Mountaineers will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to face off in the Backyard Brawl against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the television broadcast will be available on ACC Network.