The West Virginia baseball team looks to utilize its five-game winning streak when it wraps up its regular season with a three-game series against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns this weekend in Austin, Texas.
West Virginia (22-23, 7-14 Big 12) has caught fire recently with wins over Marshall, Miami of Ohio and Dayton over the last five games. In the last outing against Dayton on May 16, the Mountaineers were dominant offensively as they totaled 12 runs, nine hits and eight walks in the 12-6 victory.
In the series opener against Texas (38-12, 15-6 Big 12) on Thursday, West Virginia’s ace Jackson Wolf (4-5, 3.13 ERA) will get the start on the mound. He will match up against Texas’ Ty Madden (6-2, 2.27 ERA). Madden currently ranks No. 4 in the conference in ERA and has 89 total strikeouts.
In his last appearance on May 7, Madden went six innings and gave up five hits, three runs and struck out five batters in a win.
Texas is coming off a series win over No. 3 TCU on May 7-9. The last two scheduled games for the Longhorns against Texas Southern and Rice have been canceled. In the win over the Horned Frogs on May 9, Texas overpowered TCU with its offense, as it tallied 12 hits and nine runs.
Texas has the best pitching staff in the Big 12 as it has a combined 2.92 ERA. The Longhorns also rank No. 3 in Division I NCAA baseball with its ERA.
Despite the high rankings for the pitching staff, the offense hasn’t quite caught up as it ranks No. 5 in the Big 12 in overall batting. The Longhorns combine for a .280 team batting average.
West Virginia currently ranks last in the Big 12 in batting with a combined .254 average. The Mountaineers have hit a total of 41 homeruns this season which ranks them next to last in the conference.
This is the first meeting between the squads since April 2019. In the last meeting, West Virginia won the series in Austin. Overall, WVU leads the all-time series, 13-8.
First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.