The WVU men’s basketball team let a close game against a Big 12 opponent slip away Wednesday night, a sight Mountaineer fans are all too familiar with. West Virginia’s most recent stumble came against Baylor and dropped its conference record to 0-4.

With many questions left unanswered so far for the remainder of the season, one mystery is how the Mountaineers keep losing in the Big 12.

WVU suffered another slow start against Baylor and went down 2-10 at the 13:47 mark of the first half. The Mountaineers did not hold a lead until the second half.

The first half looked like more of the same from the loss to Kansas. The Mountaineers shot 10-31 (32%) from the floor in the first half while going 1-12 (8%) from three-point range, finishing the game 23-60 (38.3%) from the floor and 9-23 (33.3%) from three.

The issue of missed shots has haunted WVU all season, as they are seventh in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (46.4%) and sixth in three-point percentage (35.3%).

Huggins weighed in on the issue of missed shots in his post-game press conference.

“We can't continue to miss shots but I've told you that before,” Huggins said. “We can’t miss two-footers. We've got to be able to finish and finish around the rim.”

While Huggins mentioned the problem of missing close shots, WVU significantly out-scored Baylor from the paint 30-18. However, the Mountaineers’ primary big men (Bell, Mitchell and Wague) went a combined 5-15 from the floor.

Bell was held to a non-factor in this game, as he finished 0-2 from the floor with two total rebounds. He also picked up four personal fouls, restricting him to 19 minutes on the night.

Huggins highlighted the misuse of Bell. Part of Huggins’ frustration was with the fact that Okonkwo had opportunities, but did not receive the ball from his teammates.

“We could have scored if we just threw the ball to Jimmy,” Huggins said. “We just never threw him the ball for whatever reason.”

The Mountaineers had a wide range of players score in this game with five players in double digits. Baylor had four players finish in double figures as well, including former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges with 10.

WVU had a stellar night from their bench, who outscored Baylor’s bench 37-4. Baylor’s starters, however, did enough to win the game as they outscored WVU’s starters 79-41.

The one key difference in this game was Baylor guard Keyonte George, who finished with 32, his best scoring performance of the season. He also had seven of Baylor’s last 16 to put the game away.

A popular topic from the press conference was trying to avoid “little mistakes” that can have a big impact on the game. When asked about the older players making mistakes, Huggins responded with some insight about their basketball experience.

“Tre [Mitchell] played very little at Texas before he left,” Huggins said. “Joe [Toussaint] played behind people at Iowa. Keddy’s [Johnson] been hurt.”

Huggins also mentioned how experienced Baylor’s roster is.

“They’ve got two guards who are very, very, very good,” Huggins said. “And they’ve played in a national championship.”

Huggins was referencing junior LJ Cryer and redshirt senior Adam Flagler. He also highlighted fifth-year senior Flo Thamba as having a role on Baylor’s 2021 National Champion team.

Keddy Johnson has struggled significantly in Big 12 play thus far. Johnson has gone a combined 2-25 from the floor in the three Big 12 contests he’s played in while managing to score 23. 15 of his 23 points have come from the free-throw line.

Against the Bears, Johnson went 1-7 while going 8-8 from the free throw line to total 10 points. Even with his recent skid, Huggins still has confidence and Johnson.

“Keddy had a very severe concussion,” Huggins said. “So he didn’t pick up a ball. He didn’t go shoot. Really what you’re doing is just trying to get back. Not worrying about working on your game.”

Fouls also hurt the Mountaineers late in the game. Three players fouled out, the first being Tre Mitchell with 3:26 in the game. Johnson and Stevenson followed shortly after.

These fouls left Toussaint and Wilson at the guard spots to take the final shot to potentially send the game to overtime. Toussaint put the shot up which missed the mark. The absence of Stevenson and Johnson, who hit a three-pointer to send the Kansas State game into overtime, hurt the Mountaineers in crunch time.

In a press conference after the game, Huggins mentioned that he wanted to see more from Stevenson.

“I think Erik has shown spurts where [he] could really put us over the top,” Huggins said. “He didn’t today.”

A strong second-half push from WVU put the Mountaineers in a position to win, but they ultimately failed to close the game out. It may sound obvious, but the Mountaineers’ inability to put the ball in the hoop has hurt them and will continue to hurt them until it is fixed. The team will have a chance to get back on track on Saturday when they travel to Norman to face off against Oklahoma.