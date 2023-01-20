West Virginia University men’s basketball fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief on Wednesday, as the team got its first Big 12 win over No. 14 TCU.
Now the questions remain: how did the Mountaineers do it, and can they keep it up?
The TCU game was the first game of four straight for the Mountaineers. Huggins saw this as an opportunity to get back on track.
“I got them together after the Oklahoma game and I said, ‘Fellas, we’re going home for three of four, let’s go win,’” Huggins said. “‘Let’s go win four.’ All of a sudden, we’re 4-5, and it looks a whole lot different. We’ll go from there.”
WVU went down 4-2 early but quickly jumped in front with a 9-4 lead. WVU never trailed again in the game again, with their largest lead reaching 18 points.
The Horned Frogs came close as the score was 62-60 with 5:14 left in the game. However, WVU was still able to pull away after a 6-0 run with four points from Bell.
Huggins said that the team never lost their heads during the game.
“They were good in the huddle. They were probably better than I was,” Huggins said. “They were good in the huddle. [Fifth-year guard Kedrian Johnson] has been great. He is, without a question, our leader. He’s the guy that really runs the show.”
Keddy Johnson led the team on the court as well as in the huddle, as he finished with a team-high 20 points while going 10-10 from the free-throw line. Johnson also went 5-8 from the floor, a huge turnaround from his previous performances.
WVU also excelled from the free throw line, shooting 20-26 for 76.9%, the team’s highest of the season.
The rebound numbers stick out from last night also, as the Mountaineers out-rebounded the Horned frogs 31-17. TCU also allowed 14 offensive rebounds from the Mountaineers and only had four of its own.
This led to another statistic where WVU topped TCU with second-chance points. WVU scored 14 points on second-chance shots while TCU only had three.
This created space for Jimmy Bell to have a good night, as he finished with his second double-double of the season and his first in Big 12 play with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Huggins took time to praise Bell’s performance after the game.
“Jimmy was terrific, but you know, Jimmy is a guy who really cares,” Huggins said. “He’s a guy who puts time in, and he really competes. He wants to be good. That’s because he puts time in. It’s a heck of a coincidence that the guys who put time in are better than the guys that don’t.”
Both teams had rough nights from beyond the arc with VWU going 4-15 from three-point range and TCU going 2-8. No player from the game made more than one three-pointer.
The Mountaineers will look to win their second straight conference game on Saturday as they host the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 now via ESPN+.