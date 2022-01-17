After a crushing defeat at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, the West Virginia men's basketball team will play host to the No. 5 Baylor Bears on Tuesday.
Before last week, the Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) had held the No. 1 ranking for five straight weeks, but losses to No. 18 Texas Tech and Oklahoma State have dropped the Bears out of the top spot.
West Virginia in its last game, traveled to Lawrence, KS as heavy underdogs, falling to the now No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks, 85-59.
Even coming into to Morgantown on a two-loss streak, Baylor will bring plenty of size and physicality on the court, making a tough matchup for the Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12).
The Mountaineers however will be bringing their usual starting lineup against Baylor, led by guard Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, along with forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges on the wing, with guard Kedrian Johnson filling out the lineup.
Sherman, looking for a bounceback performance, stills leads the team with 18.9 points per game and 1.6 steals, with McNeil coming up close behind with 14.3 points.
For Baylor, its leading scorer is guard James Akinjo with 13.9 points per game with five assists and two steals per game. Guard LJ Cryer comes up close with 13.1 points per game.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins however cites the Bears defense as something to look out for, having different types of defense along with press mixed in.
"Baylor's not just going to play us man-to-man, they could play zone, they're going to press a little bit... teams throw something out there and see if it sticks, if it sticks they'll do it longer." Huggins said in a press conference Monday.
Huggins on what to expect from Baylor's offense is much of the same from last season, consistent shooting and paint presence.
"I don't think they're [Baylor] a whole lot different. Their guards may not shoot it as consistently as they did a year ago but, they're good. They can create really good shots, they create for others, and their bigs have gotten much better."
The game is set to tipoff from Morgantown at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and will be televised on ESPN 2.