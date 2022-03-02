The West Virginia men's basketball team has struggled mightily down the stretch this season, posting a 1-13 record in their last 14 games, most recently losing in the final seconds against the No. 20 Texas Longhorns at home.
Despite a deflating finish to this regular season so far, there are still improvements to make and things worth fighting for this season, including preparation for next season and two games against Oklahoma and TCU remaining on the schedule.
These two final matchups along with the large Big 12 tournament stage will be critical in developing next years team, and providing a boost of momentum at the end of this season.
Despite the six game losing streak and NCAA tournament chances being mostly erased, head coach Bob Huggins understands that with two games remaining there is still a lot to fight for.
“We have two regular season games to go and then the conference tournament, so we’re not done yet,” Huggins said. “If we can play with the best in the conference, which we have, we just need to win a few here.”
Although the Mountaineer's NCAA tournament outlook is shakey, there are still many things to learn from this season and to take into a rebuilding year in 2023.
Keep Bob Huggins as long as possible
No matter how you say it, Huggins is the lifeline and the most important piece of this team, whether that's on the sideline, on the recruiting trail, or in the locker room.
Huggins keeps this team together and motivated, and his system has been what West Virginia basketball has ran on for many seasons now. Being so successful and so widely known is important for the team, and keeping the tenured head coach is important if a rebuild is on the horizon.
Huggins needs to remain on the staff until it's his time to retire, even if a rebuild in the upcoming season is needed. Huggins has rebuilt a team before, and keeping West Virginia basketball as a premier program is his number one priority.
"I know how important Mountaineer basketball is to the people in the state of West Virginia. I apologize to them," Huggins said following a loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 26.
Play and develop the young talent
The end of this season is an opportunity to prepare younger players for next season. Giving them more minutes on the biggest stage in college basketball, the Big 12, is the best preparation for an increased role next season with senior departures.
Those who are not redshirted should get some more minutes to prepare for next season, including players like forward Isaiah Cottrell and guards Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson.
These athletes are the future for Huggins and the team moving forward. Them becoming comfortable with the speed of the game and more efficient is important moving into next season.
Hit the transfer portal and look for a star
This season, Huggins ventured into the transfer portal some to find athletes like forwards Dimon Carrigan, Pauly Paulicap and guard Malik Curry. All of these players have made significant impact on the team, but will be departing at the end of 2022.
Even though Huggins despises the portal and its negative effects, the team needs to make a splash in the portal for 2023. Huggins and company need to look for stars in the transfer portal. Players who can act as a leader and developer for the younger talent moving forward.
Finding someone who can fill the role of guard Taz Sherman or forward Gabe Osabuohien as a leader will be essential to developing the three incoming freshman, as well as the young talent already on the roster.
2023 may be a lot to learn for a very young team, but development in the final part of this season and into next season will be important for the squad moving forward.