West Virginia University Athletic Director Wren Baker took time after Mark Kellogg’s inaugural press conference Wednesday to weigh in on head coach Bob Huggins’ future with the men’s basketball program.
“I'm anticipating that coach Huggins will coach our [men’s] basketball team next year, maybe for many years,” Baker said.
In the structure of Huggins’ current contract, he would have Emeritus status in the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics after the 2023-24 season. Huggins can delay the option and continue to coach with a mutual agreement between him and Baker that must take place on or before May 1 of this year.
The meeting has not happened yet, but Baker said he is confident that Huggins will keep his position.
“We have not officially done all of that yet,” Baker said. “But I fully anticipate that there's not gonna be hiccups or issues.”
Huggins is currently the winningest active head coach in Division I men’s basketball with a 916-399 career record. He is fourth on the all-time wins list and just four behind Jim Calhoun in third place.