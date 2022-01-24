West Virginia men's basketball team is among some of the streakiest teams in the country, according to a new metric calculated by a statistics student from Baylor.
The metric was calculated by Evan Miyakawa, a doctorate statistics student at Baylor, and only takes into account runs of 10 points or more. The metric shows some interesting statistics about the top 75 teams in the country, showcasing those that are dominant as well as those that are consistent.
Introducing a new scoring metric: Tracking double digit scoring runs in games (10-0 or better) over the course of the season. Here's the landscape of the top 75 teams in terms of runs scored and runs conceded👇 pic.twitter.com/tPvOWo4x6r— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 20, 2022
For a team to be streaky, it means that they rely on runs to stay competitive and score in games, but the team also loses games by giving up the most long runs to teams.
This is something that West Virginia has struggled with in the past, and this statistic shows that the Mountaineers are among the worst in the country, alongside Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Southern Methodist, Kansas and Syracuse.
According to the Miyakawa's website, EvanMiya.com, West Virginia has gone on 11 runs of their own this season, while conceding eight runs to opposing teams.
For comparison, Wisconsin, the worst team in this metric, has allowed 10 runs per game and also has gone on 10 of their own runs throughout games.
Even though West Virginia isn't at the top of the board, runs are dangerous in college basketball and this weakness has shown in recent losses against No. 5 Baylor and No. 18 Texas Tech.
When it compared to just teams within the Big 12, West Virginia finds itself at the bottom of each category.
West Virginia is tied for last in most runs allowed with Kansas State in the Big 12, with both teams allowing eight runs. West Virginia also comes up tied with the Wildcats in total runs, with both teams going on 11 runs this season.
Teams who rank the best in this metric are the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs, who have gone on 25 runs this season but have allowed only one run to opponents. Fellow Big 12 team Baylor also ranks highly, having 22 runs on the year and only allowing five from their opponents.
For West Virginia to make strides in the middle of this season, its streakiness will be something to focus in on when they return to action against Oklahoma on Wednesday.
The game is set to start at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.