The COVID bug has now traveled off the court in Morgantown, as WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi will miss the team's next two games due to COVID protocols.
Caridi made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 18. In the post he confirmed that he was in good condition, and expects to return to work sometime next week.
Caridi made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 18, stating he was in COVID protocol but felt great and expected to return next week.
Caridi has been the voice of the WVU men’s basketball team since being hired to replace legendary announcer Jack Fleming in 1996.
Following the announcement Mountaineer fans expressed positivity and concern for the play caller.
