The West Virginia men’s basketball team fended off a tough challenge at Hilton Coliseum to end its six-game road losing streak in the Big 12, defeating Iowa State by a score of 77-71.
The Mountaineers (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) got 17 points apiece from sophomore Derek Culver and freshman Miles McBride to lead the team to victory after blowing a 13-point halftime lead.
After WVU led 44-31 at the break, the Cyclones (12-18, 5-12) scored the first 11 points after the break to cut the lead to two. At the 9:30 mark of the second half, the Cyclone lead grew to four at 56-52 before the Mountaineers ripped off an 8-0 run to take a four-point lead.
Iowa State responded to tie the game at 60 with just over six minutes remaining. WVU took over from that point on, going on a 10-0 run to grab the momentum from a relatively boisterous Iowa State crowd.
The Cyclones didn’t give up, cutting the lead to three with 47 seconds remaining, but WVU kept their poise and held on to win their first road game since early January and their first game overall since Feb. 18 against Oklahoma State.
Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had a strong game offensively with 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting and didn’t miss a free throw at 5-of-5. He also pulled down nine rebounds.
Coming off the bench, junior Taz Sherman contributed 12 points on 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-4 from behind the arc.
This season, WVU has struggled mightily from the free throw line and in the turnover department but hit 18-of-23 from the free throw line for 78% and only turned it over 10 times.
WVU also outrebounded the Cyclones by eight with a 38-30 advantage and dominated the bench points, leading 35-2 in that category.
Iowa State sophomore Rasir Bolton led the team with 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting and added four assists. Senior Prentiss Nixon was the next highest scorer at 19 points on 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-7 from three.
The Mountaineers will head home for the final game of the season when they take on the No. 4 team in the country in the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated Texas Tech by three earlier this week in Waco, Texas.
The game on Saturday is set to tip off at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on Big 12 Now as a part of ESPN+.