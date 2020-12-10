The West Virginia men's basketball team was scheduled to open their season last night against Robert Morris, but COVID-19 issues inside the Colonials program forced the game to be canceled.
North Texas will now travel to the WVU Coliseum for a Friday afternoon matchup with the Mountaineers. The Mean Green are 1-2 on the season and were picked to finish second in the Conference USA Preseason Poll.
Last season, North Texas went 20-11 and 14-4 in conference play to win the league title.
The game is set to tip off at 3 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.