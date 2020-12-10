Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

WVU's Jordan McCabe looks to pass the ball against Kansas State on February 1, 2020 at the WVU Coliseum.

 Photo by Logan Adams

The West Virginia men's basketball team was scheduled to open their season last night against Robert Morris, but COVID-19 issues inside the Colonials program forced the game to be canceled.

North Texas will now travel to the WVU Coliseum for a Friday afternoon matchup with the Mountaineers.  The Mean Green are 1-2 on the season and were picked to finish second in the Conference USA Preseason Poll.

Last season, North Texas went 20-11 and 14-4 in conference play to win the league title.

The game is set to tip off at 3 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

