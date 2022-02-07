West Virginia forward Seny N'Diaye announced on Monday morning that he will enter the transfer portal. The report was confirmed by head coach Bob Huggins in his Monday press conference.
N'Diaye played for the Mountaineers for the last two seasons, seeing limited playing time, averaging 0.1 points per game and 0.8 rebounds on a total of 60 minutes in his career.
N'Diaye is the second transfer to come out the WVU men's basketball program since forward Taj Thweatt announced his intent to transfer on Jan. 11.