The 2021-22 nonconference schedule for the West Virginia men's basketball team has been released with eight home games at the WVU Coliseum scheduled for the upcoming season.
“For the past two seasons, we have played the second-toughest schedule in the country, and this nonconference schedule models our previous ones,” head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “We are looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule this season and seeing Mountaineer Nation come out in full force to support us at home and on the road.”
Thirteen total games have been scheduled for the nonconference slate with five games on the road that includes three games in the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The 2021-22 season begins on Nov. 9 at the WVU Coliseum against Oakland. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2012 and the third all-time.
West Virginia will host Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 12. This is Pittsburgh's first trip to Morgantown since the 2018 season as the matchup was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Following the meeting with the Panthers, the Mountaineers will head to Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in the Charleston Classic. On Nov. 26, WVU returns to Morgantown and will face Eastern Kentucky. West Virginia will then face the Bellarmine Knights on Nov. 30 at home.
The homestand continues for the Mountaineers as they will play Radford (Dec. 4), Connecticut (Dec. 8) and Kent State (Dec. 12). WVU heads back on the road on Dec. 18 against UAB in Birmingham, Alabama. West Virginia's matchup against UConn is part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle.
The final nonconference game for WVU before Big 12 play begins will be against Youngstown State on Dec. 22 in Morgantown. The Big 12/SEC Challenge is scheduled for Jan. 29 with the opponent yet to be announced.