The WVU men’s basketball team has now lost a season-high five consecutive games after a deflating defeat to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, 77-68.
The Mountaineers (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) struggled out of the gate against the Razorbacks, finding themselves down by as many as 11 points in the first five minutes. Though they were able to keep the game in reach by forcing 11 turnovers in the first half.
Offensive struggles continued to plague WVU. The team shot 11-of-32 (34.4%) from the field and just 2-of-12 (16.7%) from beyond the arc in the opening frame. For the game West Virginia went 23-for-60 (38%) on field goals and 7-of-26 (27%) from beyond the three-point line.
Senior guard Malik Curry was a bright spot for coach Bob Huggins and WVU early on, carrying much of the offensive load with 11 of the teams 29 first half points on 5-of-7 shooting.
The Mountaineers fell into a deep hole after halftime, with a nine-point Arkansas advantage quickly turning into a 19-point deficit for WVU just four minutes into the second frame.
Though the Mountaineers were able to find life midway through the second half, bringing the score within five with a 12-0 run fueled by five straight points from guard Kedrian Johnson and a three-point play by Taz Sherman.
Johnson finished the game as WVU’s leading scorer with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half comeback effort.
For Arkansas (16-5, 5-3 SEC), the win extends their streak to six straight as they continue to climb in the SEC standings, with the Razorbacks now 2-0 against West Virginia all-time.
The Mountaineers presented little threat over the Razorbacks on the defensive end, allowing Arkansas to shoot 23-of-51 (45%) from the field. Though they did hold them at the three-point line, with the Razorbacks shooting just 3-of-12 (21%) from three-point range.
The game was decided at the free throw line, as the Mountaineers had trouble staying disciplined all game.
As a team WVU committed 29 personal fouls and sent the third-best free throw shooting team in the country, Arkansas, to the free throw line 34 times where they made 28 of them.
With a rigorous schedule ahead, the WVU men’s basketball team has their work cut out for them if they want to put an end to their recent slump.
In the midst of their worst stretch this season, the Mountaineers won’t get any breaks soon. Their next matchup will be on the road against the reigning champion No. 4 Baylor Bears. Tip off is set for 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.