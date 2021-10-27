The West Virginia men's basketball program has received a gift from a university alumna that will focus on improving personal and professional development of the men's basketball student-athletes.
The position may include career advice, individual assessment of skills and abilities, financial literacy, asset management, public speaking, men's basketball branding, leadership and career development with a focus on promoting the growth, progress and development of student-athletes.
“I want to applaud Dr. Thacker for an outstanding and impressive career in the private sector and in higher education. Her experiences during her journey have served as motivational factors for this special gift,” Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons said in a statement. “Her enthusiasm for our athletics program, especially Mountaineer basketball, is second to none, and we are thankful that she wants to help us make a difference. The special thing about her planned gift is that it will play a major role in the lives and careers of WVU student-athletes for years to come.”
Dr. Rebecca Thacker is the alumna supporting the new position. Dr. Thacker earned an undergraduate degree at WVU.
“I have so many happy and positive memories -- from Da’Sean’s (Butler) last-minute heroics in the Big East tournament, to Juwan’s (Staten) last-minute shot to beat Kansas at home, to JC (Jevon Carter) and Dax (Daxter Miles Jr.) with Press Virginia and the sheer will to win that the team exemplified in the last few years, demonstrated by Deuce’s (Miles McBride) leadership in the Texas Tech game this past season,” Dr. Thacker said in a statement. “I was impressed with the way the team rallied from a losing season two seasons ago to competing, and almost beating, the two teams that played for the national championship. I wanted to provide support for the incredibly successful coaching of future Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins, believing that so much goes into the human side of player development that we are just now beginning to understand.
“To know that I might have played a role in bettering the college experience and improving the life and career success of these young men who wear the flying WV on their uniform and represent the ‘place we belong’ as West Virginians is just simply a dream come true.”
Head coach Bob Huggins said the gift to the men's basketball program will help to further the development of student-athletes with men's basketball.
“We are very appreciative and thankful for Dr. Thacker’s gift to our Mountaineer men’s basketball program,” head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “This gift will now help enable our student-athletes to improve their personal and professional development. Dr. Thacker was born in West Virginia and went to WVU, and this generous gift reflects what it means to be part of the Mountaineer family.”
The West Virginia football program has had a similar resource called the Fifth Quarter Program. This program focuses on five foundations: character development, leadership development, real life, career development and social responsibility.