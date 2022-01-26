The West Virginia men’s basketball team competed in a must-win conference matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Morgantown on Wednesday, but was defeated 72-62, extending its losing streak to four games.
Oklahoma (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) shot the lights out in the WVU Coliseum Wednesday night, shooting 23-of-45 (51%) from the field compared to an abysmal 20-53 (38%) performance from West Virginia (13-6, 2-5 Big 12).
The Mountaineers’ shooting alongside their 15 turnovers dug them into a hole late against the Sooners, making the game an uphill battle especially in the second half. The Sooners did suffer from some foul trouble with their top two scorers recording four fouls, but it didn’t stop them from pouring in the points.
To open up the contest, a three pointer from leading scorer guard Taz Sherman gave West Virginia its’ first points, with three layups being the Sooners’ first scores. Forward Tanner Groves was essential to Oklahoma’s attack early, chipping in 13 points in the first period.
Half-way through the first half, both squads were shooting the ball well, with Oklahoma shooting 7-of-10 (70%) from the field compared to 5-of-11 (45%) shooting from West Virginia with 10 minutes to go.
The end of the first half was a different story though, with the Mountaineers suffering from a six-minute and 24 second scoring drought, putting them behind 20-12. Forward Gabe Osabuohien got West Virginia back on the board however, adding to his six-point total in the half.
Late in the half, guard Jordan Goldwire began to extend the OU lead, dropping in two straight baskets for the Sooners to pull the advantage out to 11. The Mountaineers were able trim the lead to five, but guard Jacob Groves’ half-court heave at the buzzer makes it eight at the break.
Sherman picked up where he left off, scoring the first bucket out of the break along with an emphatic dunk from forward Jalen Bridges to add to his 12-point total on the game.
Groves continued his dominance into the second half as well, dropping in eight points in the second period, while also leading the team in total scoring with 21 on the night.
In the middle of the second period, the lead got out of hand again for West Virginia, with the Mountaineers falling into a 12-point deficit. Guard Malik Curry, WVU’s most consistent presence in the last three contests, puts West Virginia on the board after a drought but Sooners guard CJ Noland answered with his own bucket.
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson took over Sooner offensive attack, with eight straight points including two unguarded three-pointers to help the Sooners keep their advantage. Osabuohien answered with five straight points for West Virginia in the comeback effort.
West Virginia battled back late, but the deficit was too much to overcome as the Sooner’s pulled away with the victory.
Osabuohien ended as the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, dropping in 17 points along with four rebounds. Bridges came up next in scoring with 12, while also adding on six rebounds.
Tanner Groves was the Sooner’s leading contributor with his 21 points and six boards, alongside Jacob Groves and Gibson each dropping 12 points.
For their next contest, the Mountaineers will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to compete in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.