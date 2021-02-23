No. 10 West Virginia led for 37 minutes in its 74-66 win over TCU Tuesday night. Taz Sherman led the way for the Mountaineers with 23 points, 15 coming in the second half.
West Virginia (16-6, 9-4 Big 12) struggled shooting the ball from three-point range, making only 5-of-12 shots from three-point range. Sherman accounted for three of the team’s five makes from deep.
TCU (11-10, 4-8 Big 12) took an early 9-5 lead but soon, West Virginia overtook the Horned Frogs 11-10. WVU then held the lead for the remainder of the game.
The first half ended with the Mountaineers going on a 7-3 run to take a six-point lead into the half. At the end of the first half, Derek Culver was nearing a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds. Within a minute of play in the second half, the junior forward grabbed two rebounds to earn a double-double.
To start the second half, West Virginia rattled off seven straight points to extend its lead to 13 points. The Horned Frogs began to battle back scoring seven straight of its own.
With 11 minutes remaining, Sherman knocked down a three-point shot and was fouled in the process, after making his free throw. West Virginia jumped out to a 16-point lead — its largest lead of the night.
On the ensuing TCU possession, R.J. Nembhard made a quick three. Following a miss by Sherman, the Horned Frogs made another quick three to bring the game within 10 points.
The two teams traded shots for the remainder of the game, with the Mountaineer lead never dropping below eight points.
West Virginia shot just 44% from the field but the team made up for it with nine more made free throws than the Horned Frogs.
Three Mountaineers eclipsed double-digits, Sherman (23), Culver (18) and Miles McBride (11). Culver scored just three second-half points while McBride scored eight and Sherman added 15 points in the second half.
Next, the Mountaineers will host Kansas State on Saturday. Tip off is set for 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. WVU was originally scheduled to play Baylor on Thursday, but that game has been canceled.