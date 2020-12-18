The West Virginia men’s basketball team went into Friday night’s matchup with Iowa State as a clear favorite but got a fight to the very end before sealing the game with six straight points to pull out the first Big 12 win of the season, 70-65.
The Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) got off to a promising start by getting the ball inside to big men Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. The lead was pushed to 18-11 after junior Emmitt Matthews Jr. nailed a wing three-pointer just after the 12 minute mark.
From that point forward, the Cyclones (1-4, 0-2) shot the ball extremely well to get back into the game. Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton scored just before halftime to make the score 31-30 with the Mountaineers trailing.
The second half started perfectly for WVU when Culver and Tshiebwe scored consecutive baskets to force a timeout from Iowa State in less than 30 seconds. Out of the timeout, the Cyclones went on a tear to go from down three to up nine in about three minutes of play.
The rest of the game saw the Mountaineers fighting to chip away from a pesky Iowa State team that had nothing to lose. WVU cut the lead to three at 45-42 before the lead was pushed back to seven at 51-44. A spurt from the Mountaineers tied the game at 51 before Iowa State responded again.
Heading into the final media timeout with 3:41 remaining in regulation, Iowa State was clinging to a three-point lead with Culver heading to the free throw line.
Trailing by one with under a minute remaining, the Mountaineers looked to senior guard Taz Sherman. After missing his first attempt, he followed his own shot and put back his miss to give the Mountaineers a 64-63 lead with 51 seconds left.
On the other end, it was Bolton again who went to the basket and got himself to the free throw line. He made both to give the Cyclones a one-point lead back.
With the Mountaineers needing an answer, it was sophomore Miles McBride that went to the basket and returned the favor by getting to the free throw line to take the lead back. On the ensuing inbounds pass, Sherman went for a steal that deflected right off a Cyclone to give WVU the ball back holding onto a one-point lead that they would never surrender.
Culver and McBride each paced the Mountaineers with 18 points apiece. Culver also finished with 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Tshiebwe chipped in with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and from the free throw line.
Bolton was the star for Iowa State, going for 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes of action.
For much of the game, WVU struggled mightily from the free throw line. They cleaned up their shooting and ended going 25-of-37 for 68%. The Mountaineers did struggle from the field shooting on 38% overall and 21% from behind the arc.
WVU will go on the road to take on the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night. The game is set to begin at 9 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.