Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins walks off the floor following an 85-80 loss to Oklahoma State at the WVU Coliseum on March 6, 2021.

 Photo by WVU Athletics Communications

The West Virginia men's basketball team will face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

In the last edition of the challenge, WVU lost to Florida, 85-80, in Morgantown. West Virginia is 2-6 all-time in the challenge and it has lost three of its last four games.

For the 2021-22 edition the matchups are:

Baylor at Alabama

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

LSU at TCU

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas

Arkansas is coming off a 25-7 record under head coach Eric Musselman and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia finished 19-10 overall and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

