The West Virginia men's basketball team will face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
In the last edition of the challenge, WVU lost to Florida, 85-80, in Morgantown. West Virginia is 2-6 all-time in the challenge and it has lost three of its last four games.
For the 2021-22 edition the matchups are:
Baylor at Alabama
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
Kentucky at Kansas
LSU at TCU
Kansas State at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
Missouri at Iowa State
Tennessee at Texas
Arkansas is coming off a 25-7 record under head coach Eric Musselman and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia finished 19-10 overall and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.