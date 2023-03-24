Freshman guard Josiah Davis has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a post he made on Twitter Friday.
The Kitchener, Ontario, native made six appearances in the 2022-23 season. He played a total of nine minutes on the year and scored five points.
Thank you Mountaineer Nation❤️ pic.twitter.com/gDuldUxaOi— Josiah Davis (@_josiahdavis) March 24, 2023
Davis’ last appearance on the season came against Oklahoma on Jan. 14.
This marks the second transfer out of the program for the WVU men’s basketball team since the end of the season. Sophomore forward Jamel King was the first, announcing his taking to the transfer portal on March 20.