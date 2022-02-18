WVU men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins was announced as a finalist for the 2022 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class on Friday.
Huggins is currently fourth on the all-time coaching wins list, and is third among active head coaches. He is one of four coaches to be nominated this year, along with six players and a referee.
In his storied career Huggins has lead his various squads to 25 NCAA Tournament appearances, including nine Sweet Sixteen visits, four Elite Eight appearances, and two trips to the Final Four.
In his 15 year tenure with the Mountaineers Huggins has led the program to a stout record of 324-182. In that time WVU has gone to the Sweet Sixteen five times, and made it as far as the Final Four in 2010.
Huggins led the University of Cincinnati from 1989 to 2005 as well. In that time the Bearcats won eight Conference USA regular season titles, and Huggins was named Conference USA Coach of the Year three consecutive seasons (1998-2000).
In 2000 Huggins was also named Sporting News National Coach of the Year, and in 2002 he was honored as the ESPN.com National Coach of the Year.
The entire Hall of Fame class will officially be announced on April 2, at the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans. The event will get started at 12 p.m.