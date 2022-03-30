The WVU men’s basketball team has seen the departure of multiple key players in recent months, as coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers are now tasked with rebuilding a once formidable roster.
In the aftermath of a 2021-22 season in which the Mountaineers faced severe adversity - ultimately excluding the squad from March Madness - it should come as no surprise to followers of the blue and gold that some roster shakeup is inevitable.
Though no one could have envisioned the true extent to which the transfer portal would influence West Virginia’s fortunes. With multiple seniors also concluding their collegiate careers, the WVU roster has been rendered desolate.
Less than a month removed from West Virginia’s final game of the season, three key players have already fallen prey to the portal. Including departing seniors, 10 of the 15 players who started on the roster at the beginning of 2021 are now gone.
The losses of Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges in particular leave a glaring hole in the team in terms of play time, as the duo ranked first and second in games started last season.
McNeil’s presence is one that will certainly be missed on the offensive end. The sharp shooter ranked second on the team with a 12.2 scoring average, and leaves as one of the most accurate free throw shooters in program history.
While the transfer portal is to blame for the depleted state of WVU’s roster, the Mountaineers also lost a handful of players at the conclusion of their senior seasons.
Taz Sherman, the team’s leading scorer and second-highest scorer in the Big 12 last season, was one of those fifth-year seniors who parted ways with WVU.
With the team’s two leading scorers from a season ago now gone, Huggins and WVU will need to be active in the transfer portal if they hope to replace that offensive production.
Despite falling victim to the portal a number of times, it should be noted that the Mountaineers have also experienced their fair share of luck in transfer ventures as well.
Last season alone the program welcomed Malik Curry, Pauly Paulicap, and Dimon Carrigan to the team via the portal. The trio averaged a combined 14.8 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field this past season; Curry’s 9.7 scoring average was third on the team.
While Paulicap and Carrigan did not have the same offensive impact as Curry, the two did have success on the defensive end. The two forwards led WVU in blocks, with Carrigan first (34) and Paulicap behind him at two (28).
The combination of departing seniors and transfer subtractions have left the Mountaineers at a crossroads. Huggins will have to be active in recruiting efforts if he hopes to emulate the physical defense and opportunistic offense his teams are historically known for.