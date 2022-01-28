The West Virginia men’s basketball team will look to snap their four-game losing skid on Saturday, Jan. 28 as they go on the road to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Mountaineers (13-6, 2-5 Big 12) are in the midst of their worst stretch of basketball this season, having lost four straight games to tough opponents.
In their last contest, a demoralizing loss to the struggling Oklahoma Sooners, it was more of the same for WVU as they failed to make open baskets and force critical stops late. For the game they shot an abysmal 37.7% from the field and 4-of-16 (25%) from three-point range.
After the loss WVU head coach Bob Huggins put the blame on himself, saying it is his job to make adjustments.
“I'm not blaming them. I want to make sure you understand it’s my fault,” Huggins said. “I’m in charge of fixing it, and I didn’t fix it.”
During their four-game losing streak WVU has shot a combined 82-of-229 (35.8%) from the field and 20-of-70 (28.6%) from beyond the arc.
The Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3 SEC) enter Saturday’s matchup playing perhaps their best basketball of the year. Winners of their last five games, they have climbed to third place in a competitive SEC conference.
Coach Huggins discussed some of the challenges the Razorbacks bring in a press conference prior to Saturday's matchup.
"They're very talented, very athletic," Huggins said. "They're playing really well together, I think. Defensively, they're doing a really good job guarding the pick and roll."
This will mark just the second time that these two programs have faced each other. The last instance was in the 2006 Old Spice Classic, when the Razorbacks came out victorious, 71-64.
With all four losses during WVU's skid coming against Big 12 rivals, the Mountaineers are hopeful that a break from conference competition is just the change they need to snap out of their poor play.
Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. The game will be televised on ESPN 2 and streamed on WatchESPN.