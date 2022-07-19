Josh Eilert has taken on the role as the assistant men’s basketball coach, replacing Erik Martin.
Eilert spent the last 15 seasons on the WVU basketball staff and most recently served as Assistant Athletics Director for Basketball Operations.
Eilert is a longtime member of Bob Huggins’ staff dating back to his time at Kansas State.
This move comes eight days after the departure of assistant coach Erik Martin to become head coach at South Carolina State University.
Huggins believes Eilert has the right experience for the job.
“Obviously, Josh has been an integral part of Mountaineer basketball for the last 15 years,” Huggins said. “He has a great basketball background as a player, in basketball operations and as a coach.
Eilert, a 6’7 forward in his playing days, played at Cloud County Community College in Concordia Kansas from 2000-2002, before transferring to Kansas State and walking onto the basketball team. He played for the Wildcats from 2002-2004. Eilert earned all-conference academic honors at both institutions, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Kansas State in 2004.
Following his playing career, Eilert joined the Kansas State basketball staff as a grad assistant in 2005, working with daily basketball operations, scouting, recruiting, film exchange, special projects and running the Bob Huggins basketball camps. Eilert also earned his masters degree in College Student Personnel/Intercollegiate Athletics in 2007.
Since coming to West Virginia in 2007, the Mountaineers won the 2010 Big East Championship and have earned 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2010 Final Four and five NCAA Sweet 16s.
Eilert says he’s looking forward to working in this role full-time, and also wished Erik Martin well in his new role.
“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to move into an assistant coach role here at West Virginia,” Eilert said. “I’ve been lucky to work for a Hall of Fame coach for the past 15 years while patiently waiting to get back on the floor. I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Huggins, Coach (Larry) Harrison and Coach (Ron) Everhart, and certainly wish Coach Martin and his family all the best at South Carolina State.”
Eilert joined the coaching staff while Jim Woolridge was head coach, but after one season, head coach Bob Huggins was hired from Cincinnati, replacing Woolridge. Huggins brought Eilert with him, and for the next 15 seasons Eilert served in various roles on the Mountaineers’ coaching staff.
From 2007-2013, Eilert served as the video coordinator, before becoming coordinator of basketball operations in 2013 and director of basketball operations in 2017. Eilert also got experience as an assistant coach.
Eilert says representing the state of West Virginia is one of his favorite parts of working for WVU.
“I’m excited to continue to build relationships on the recruiting trail, while representing this great state on and off the floor. I’m eager to get back on the floor to coach, scout and help develop our post players,” Eilert said.
During this time, Eilert was also the interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season, being responsible for scouting, recruiting, and working with the wing players on the roster
Huggins says adding a coach with connections to a different part of the country that’s rich in basketball talent will help the program.
“Josh will be able to open up new recruiting avenues as he was a successful junior college basketball player in Kansas, which houses some of the best junior college basketball leagues and players in the country. He has conducted many of our camps and clinics and has met many coaches in West Virginia and in the surrounding areas,” said Huggins. “He is well-suited and capable of doing a great job for us.”