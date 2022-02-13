The WVU men’s basketball team returns to action on Monday, Feb. 14 as they travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats in hopes for a bounce-back performance.
The Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) are coming off of perhaps their toughest loss of the season, a blowout defeat to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last Saturday, 81-58.
With the loss WVU is now 1-8 in there last nine games.
West Virginia had one of their worst offensive efforts of the season in the defeat, shooting a combined 19-of-60 (31.7%) from the field and 7-of-27 (25.9%) from beyond the arc.
Guard Malik Curry paced the Mountaineers offense against OSU, scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the field. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil were shortly behind him with 12 points a piece.
The WVU defense struggled in the loss as well, allowing the Cowboys to score 40 points in the paint.
As for Kansas State (13-11, 5-7 Big 12), they enter Monday having won their most recent contest, a 75-69 win over the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Nijel Pack led the way in the victory, scoring a team-high 19 points.
These two teams last met on Jan. 8, when WVU got the best of Kansas State in a 71-68 final score. In that contest McNeil erupted for 26 points on 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field and 4-of-6 (66.6%) from three-point range.
With the regular season nearing the final stretch, the Mountaineers will need to stack some wins together if they hope to be active come March basketball.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Bramlage Arena in Manhattan, Kansas. The game will be televised on WatchESPN.