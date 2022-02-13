Kobe Johnson vs. Iowa St 2/8

West Virginia's Kobe Johnson (2) dribbles up the court against Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 8, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va.

 By Gus Schlomer, Photo Editor

The WVU men’s basketball team returns to action on Monday, Feb. 14 as they travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats in hopes for a bounce-back performance.

The Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8 Big 12) are coming off of perhaps their toughest loss of the season, a blowout defeat to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last Saturday, 81-58. 

With the loss WVU is now 1-8 in there last nine games. 

West Virginia had one of their worst offensive efforts of the season in the defeat, shooting a combined 19-of-60 (31.7%) from the field and 7-of-27 (25.9%) from beyond the arc.

Guard Malik Curry paced the Mountaineers offense against OSU, scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the field. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil were shortly behind him with 12 points a piece.

The WVU defense struggled in the loss as well, allowing the Cowboys to score 40 points in the paint. 

As for Kansas State (13-11, 5-7 Big 12), they enter Monday having won their most recent contest, a 75-69 win over the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Nijel Pack led the way in the victory, scoring a team-high 19 points. 

These two teams last met on Jan. 8, when WVU got the best of Kansas State in a 71-68 final score. In that contest McNeil erupted for 26 points on 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field and 4-of-6 (66.6%) from three-point range. 

With the regular season nearing the final stretch, the Mountaineers will need to stack some wins together if they hope to be active come March basketball. 

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Bramlage Arena in Manhattan, Kansas. The game will be televised on WatchESPN.

Assistant Sports Editor

I am currently a senior here at West Virginia University, majoring in journalism with a minor in sports communication. I'm originally from Parkersburg, W.Va., and my desire is to one day work in the sports industry in some capacity.