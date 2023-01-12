West Virginia men’s basketball has parted ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison, the school’s athletic department announced Thursday.
Harrison worked on the WVU men’s basketball staff for 16 seasons, serving the last 13 as an associate head coach.
He joined the WVU staff in 2007 as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach in 2010. He came to WVU after spending one year as a scout for the Washington Wizards.
Prior to his time as a scout, Harrison spent six years as the head coach of Hartford, where he won America East Coach of the Year in 2006.
Harrison was known as one of the top recruiters in the country, with his 1998 class at DePaul being ranked No. 1 by The Sporting News. Three of his last four recruiting classes at Cincinnati were ranked in the top 10.
While at Cincinnati, he recruited and coached future NBA players Corie Blount, Nick Van Exel and Dontonio Wingfield. He also coached 1997 NBA first-round pick Danny Fortson.
Harrison’s teams have been to the NCAA tournament 16 times with three NIT bids since 1989.
“I want to thank Larry for his years of service to Mountaineer basketball, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” head coach Bob Huggins said.
Harrison was in his 24th season on Huggins' coaching staff. He spent eight seasons with the head coach at Cincinnati.
School officials said a search for Harrison’s replacement begins immediately.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.