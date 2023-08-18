The West Virginia University men’s basketball picked up another roster addition on Thursday evening as former Eastern Michigan guard Noah Farrakhan committed to the Mountaineers.
Farrakhan is a two-time transfer, starting his career at East Carolina, and will need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play this upcoming season.
At Eastern Michigan, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.0 points per game over two seasons, with 4.0 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game.
Last season, Farrakhan started 28 of 31 games played and ranked 25th in field goal percentage in the Mid-American Conference.
Farrakhan is West Virginia’s 13th scholarship athlete on the roster and is the seventh transfer portal addition this off-season.