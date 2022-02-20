The WVU men’s basketball team will look to keep their tournament hopes alive on Monday, Feb. 21, as they travel to face the Big 12 rival TCU Horned Frogs on the road.
The Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) are in the midst of a three-game skid after dropping their most recent game to the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks last Saturday, 71-58.
The slump has put WVU at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, as they have lost nine of their last 10 in-conference matchups.
West Virginia shot just 19-of-68 (27.9%) from the field and 9-of-30 (30.0%) on three-point attempts in their defeat to Kansas.
During the three-game losing streak WVU has shot a combined 61-of-185 (32.9%) on field goal tries and 23-of-77 (29.9%) from beyond the arc.
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Mountaineers will need to put together consistent basketball in the coming weeks to stay alive.
As slim as their chances may be, head coach Bob Huggins remained optimistic following the team's most recent loss.
“Oklahoma’s 14-13, and they’re still in the NCAA Tournament according to the prognosticators,” Huggins said. “If they can be in, we sure ought to be in. We have to go take care of business.”
Huggins and the Mountaineers will look to put an end to their poor play on the road this year, as they are just 1-7 when playing as the visitors in the 2021-22 season.
The Horned Frogs (16-8, 5-7 Big 12) are also dealing with some recent struggles, going through a three-game losing streak of their own after dropping their last match to No. 7 Baylor, 72-62.
With the Mountaineers playoff hopes dwindling, they will need to take advantage of a skidding TCU squad if they want a chance at being active come March.
This will be the first meeting between these two programs this season. It will be broadcast via the Big 12 Now network on ESPN+, and tip-off at Schollmaier Arena in Fortworth, T.X. is set for 8 p.m.