The WVU men’s basketball team is set to host the TCU Horned Frogs for their final match of the regular season on Saturday, as they will look to conclude what has been a tumultuous season by snapping a seven-game skid.
The Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14 Big 12) are in perhaps the toughest stretch of basketball the program has suffered in years. They currently sit at the very bottom of the conference, and have lost 14 of their last 15 games.
In their last contest West Virginia lost in blowout fashion to the Oklahoma Sooners, shooting just 23-61 (37.7%) from the field en route to the defeat, 72-59.
The poor shooting effort in Oklahoma was a microcosm of the Mountaineers repeated struggles to score this season. As a whole the squad has shot 41.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc this season.
Among Big 12 competition the Mountaineers are ranked last in field goal percentage and second-to-last in total offense. They are also the only team in the conference to have a negative overall point differential (-0.2).
While WVU has struggled mightily in recent months, the team has shown some positive trends that fans can keep an eye on as they go into their final regular season match.
Despite winning just one game in their last 15 appearances, the Mountaineers have been able to maintain a solid record of 11-5 when playing on their home court at the Coliseum. Having an energized crowd for their final home game might be just what the team needs to pull out a much needed victory.
Another department that has seen some growth from WVU is at the free throw line. After struggling early in the season to cash in on free throw opportunities, the Mountaineers have been able to steadily increase their percentage from the charity stripe to a respectable 71.8%.
The Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9 Big 12) will also come into Saturday off of a loss, after dropping their last match up to the No. 6 ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
These two teams last met on Feb. 21 when West Virginia traveled to Schollmaier Arena in a matchup with TCU that had been previously postponed. Despite staying with the Horned Frogs early in that game, the Mountaineers fell apart late to lose by double-digits, 77-67.
With the regular season coming to a close and the Mountaineers continuing to slump, coach Bob Huggins and his squad will look to punctuate a forgettable season in the win column.
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The game will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now ESPN + network.