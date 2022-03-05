The WVU men’s basketball team pulled out a much-needed win in their final regular season game on Saturday, staving off a late TCU run to beat the Horned Frogs at the Coliseum, 70-64.
West Virginia (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) snapped a seven-game skid with the win, and end the 2021-22 regular season in the win column as they now turn their sights to the Big 12 tournament.
Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers rolled out a starting five of Kedrian Johnson, Sean McNiel, and Taz Sherman at the guard spots, with Gabe Osabuohien and Jalen Bridges at the forward positions for senior night in Morgantown.
Sherman got off to a hot start for WVU, scoring 10 points in the first nine minutes of play to help the Mountaineers jump out to an early 19-9 lead over the Horned Frogs. They led TCU by as many as 11 in the first period of play.
Despite holding a double-digit advantage for most of the half, WVU could not maintain the lead for long. TCU went on an 8-0 run to put the score at 30-28 in West Virginia’s favor with two minutes remaining.
Though that is as close as the score would get in the half, as West Virginia closed out the frame on a 9-5 run fueled by a Sherman three and a Bridges mid-range jumper. The Mountaineers went into halftime with a 39-33 lead.
In the first half West Virginia shot 15-of-37 (40.5%) from the floor and a team, and made 4 of their 16 (25%) shot attempts from beyond the arc. Sherman led the way in scoring with 13 points at the midway point.
TCU came out of the halftime break firing, going on a 7-2 run and bringing the score to 41-40 in the first four minutes of the second half.
However WVU was able to respond quickly, answering the Horned Frogs’ surge with a 6-0 run of their own to jump back ahead by seven. WVU would not extend their lead any further though, as the two team’s traded blow for blow and TCU tied the game at the 10-minute mark.
The Horned Frogs took their first lead of the night at the nine-minute point, getting back-to-back transition layups to slingshot past WVU at 55-51. It was a back-and-forth game from then on, as WVU brought it even at 60 all with under four minutes to go.
The score would not change until the final minute of play, as Sherman put WVU ahead with a pair of successful free throws and a layup.
The Mountaineers were able to hang on from that point, keeping the Horned Frogs at bay and closing out the game to end the regular season with a win.
Sherman led the blue and gold in scoring, putting up 25 points on 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the field and 3-of-6 (50%) from three-point range. He also paced the Mountaineers in assists with four, while Osabuohien corralled in a team-high nine boards.
For TCU, the loss puts them at 19-11 overall, with an 8-10 record in Big 12 competition.
Next for Huggins and the Mountaineers is the Big 12 tournament, which gets underway at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. next Wednesday, March 9. WVU will face off against the eighth seed of the Big 12.