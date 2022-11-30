WVU men’s basketball will head back on the road Saturday, Dec. 3, after two wins in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, facing off against the tough Xavier Musketeers in Cincinnati, Ohio.
West Virginia (5-1) is coming off two dominant victories in the Phil Knight Legacy, after taking its first defeat of the season at the hands of the undefeated No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers led by 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.
The Mountaineers finished the tournament with two-straight wins, defeating Portland State and Florida, most recently taking an 84-55 blowout victory over the Gators on Nov. 27.
It’s a young season for head coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers, but WVU has shown consistent offensive production. West Virginia now has three wins on the season by 20 points or more, outscoring their opponents by 18.6 points on average.
The Mountaineers are also shooting just under 50 percent at 49.4% from the field, 36% from beyond the arc, as well as forcing 5.7 more turnovers per game than their opponents through six games.
Led by a consistent group of scorers and talented big men, West Virginia has performed well to open the season. The Mountaineers fought closely with the undefeated Boilermakers in their only loss and have also dominated their lesser opponents in the other five games this season.
For the Musketeers, it’s been a tougher stretch of games. The Big East squad has competed against some of the nation’s best in tight losses while taking care of their inferior competition.
Xavier (4-3) began the season 3-0, but it has taken three losses to ranked teams in the last four games — a two-point loss to No. 12 Indiana, a seven-point loss to No. 8 Duke and a four-point loss to No. 6 Gonzaga.
The Musketeers have faced stout competition, while also facing competition in the same tournament as the Mountaineers, the Phil Knight Legacy. Xavier finished with a loss in the third-place game to the Bulldogs.
The Musketeers also began this season outscoring their opponents by 7.4 points, with an excellent 51% shooting from the field and a 46% clip from three.
Tipoff between these two hard-nosed squads from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The television broadcast will be available on FS1.
Now, here’s a player to watch from each team during Saturday’s game.
Erik Stevenson, WVU Guard
The transfer guard out of South Carolina has been the most consistent scorer for the Mountaineers from all three levels of the offense. Stevenson has shown the ability to score off the dribble, around the basket, along with in the midrange and from beyond the arc.
Stevenson comes into Saturday’s game averaging 14.1 points per game, two points ahead of the next closest scorer. Stevenson has also averaged 1.1 steals, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds; however, he has mostly been a scorer for Bob Huggins’ squad.
It’ll be up to Stevenson to continue his unprecedented efficiency shooting the ball to lead the Mountaineers, as he comes into the Xavier matchup with a 55.2% field goal percentage and 48.3% mark from the three-point line.
Jack Nunge, Xavier Forward
The Musketeers have five players averaging over 11 points per game, but the 7-foot graduate student forward leads the way with 16 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and an excellent shooting percentage of 51.3%.
Nunge averages the second-least minutes out of those five leading scorers, but still leads the team in nearly every offensive category outside of assists.
Xavier likes to run its offense through the experienced big, so WVU forwards Jimmy Bell Jr. and Mohamed Wague will have an important responsibility to slow him down.