The West Virginia men’s basketball team will head home for a two-game homestand over the next week, facing off first against the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday before hosting the much tougher UAB Blazers on Saturday.
The Mountaineers are coming off a hard-fought 84-74 loss against the Xavier Musketeers in their last game on Saturday, Dec. 3. WVU controlled the game before poor second-half shooting and turnovers allowed Xavier to pull away in the final five minutes.
In only WVU’s (6-2) second loss of the season, the Mountaineers shot 54% in the first half with 43 points but only shot 39% in the second half with 31 points scored.
The Musketeers took advantage of these second-half mistakes and capitalized on only three field goals in the final seven minutes to pull away from WVU at the end of the game.
It was truly a close game that got away from head coach Bob Huggins and West Virginia, but leading scorer, guard Erik Stevenson, was still the team’s leading scorer with 16 points on the night, continuing his streak of efficient scoring.
For the Midshipmen, WVU’s first matchup of the week on Wednesday, they are coming off two straight losses to Lipscomb and VMI, but they still have accumulated five wins so far on the season.
Navy (5-3) has played every one of its matchups within 10 points, although many of those matchups have been against lesser Division I opponents.
Navy’s other loss on the year came against Coppin State, but the Midshipmen have played in two close losses most recently by eight points or less. They have also defeated a former WVU opponent this season, Mount St. Mary’s, 75-59.
The Blazers will be a much tougher challenge for the Mountaineers in this two-game homestand. UAB is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance last season where they have began to see a resurgence in their program.
UAB’s (7-1) only loss came to Toledo on Nov. 11 and it is coming to Morgantown on a six-game win streak, most recently defeating Rhodes and Jacksonville in dominant fashion before defeating South Alabama on Dec. 4, 76-68.
Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday for the matchup with Navy is set for 7 p.m. The television broadcast will be available on ESPNU. Saturday’s game in Morgantown against UAB is set for 6 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.
Now here are some players to watch for during Wednesday and Saturday's matchups.
Erik Stevenson, WVU Guard
Transfer guard Erik Stevenson, in every game so far, has continued to be WVU’s leading scorer as he still shoots at an efficient clip following a 16-point performance against Xavier on Dec. 3.
Stevenson averages 14.4 points per game, which is still two points ahead of forward Tre Mitchell’s 12.1 points per game. Stevenson is also still shooting an outstanding 52.5% from the field and 47.2% from beyond the arc through West Virginia’s first eight games.
Stevenson has cemented his role as WVU’s primary scoring option but he has also become their vocal leader on the court. Whenever Stevenson is on the court, he acts as a leader for the Mountaineers and he will need to continue to lead, but also score, as the matchups get tougher into Big 12 play.
Tyler Nelson, Navy Forward
The 6-foot-6 senior forward Tyler Nelson has been a versatile talent for the Midshipmen this season, averaging 15.1 points per game, along with 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Although his size may put him at a disadvantage compared to WVU’s larger forwards, Jimmy Bell Jr. and Mohamed Wague, the Mountaineers will still need to be aware of Nelson’s all-around scoring ability, with 52.3% shooting from the field and 53.1% shooting from three-point range.
Jordan Walker, UAB Guard
The senior guard from Long Island, New York comes into the new week and the matchup against West Virginia as the nation’s leading scorer with 25 points per game on average.
Walker has been scoring at will through UAB’s first eight games and he has been the main contributor to the Blazer’s success. Alongside his immense scoring output, he averages 4.6 assists, 2.1 steals and shoots 45.7% from the field.
For UAB, Walker is one of those unstoppable scoring talents that the Mountaineers must contain to defeat a Blazers squad that has been red-hot. Despite WVU’s guards being known for their defensive ability, it will still be a tall task to guard the nation's highest scorer, even at home in the WVU Coliseum.