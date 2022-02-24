The WVU men’s basketball team will play host to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Feb. 26 as they search for a win in the midst of a five game losing streak.
The Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) have struggled significantly in recent weeks, losing 12 of their last 13 games. With the team’s March Madness hopes all but gone, they’ll hope to squeeze out a few much needed wins in the final stretch of the regular season.
In their most recent loss, West Virginia failed to maintain a double-digit lead on the road against Iowa State. After a first half in which they shot 13-of-27 (48.15%) from the field and 3-of-7 (42.86%) from three, the Mountaineers lost hold of a 10-point halftime lead to fall 84-81 in a heartbreaker in Ames, Iowa.
The Mountaineer defense had some uncharacteristic defensive struggles in the second half, as they allowed the Cyclones to shoot 17-of-27 (62.7%) from the field and 7-of-12 (58.33%) from three-point range.
Despite the poor outcome WVU got major offensive contributions from many players, though it was the duo of forward Gabe Osabuohien and guard Malik Curry who led the way with 19 points apiece.
After the loss to Iowa State a dejected Bob Huggins met with the media, saying his players struggled to grasp the play he drew up when discussing a pivotal in-bounds turnover in the final seconds of the game.
“I drew it up for them twice, twice. Very simple thing, which unquestionably would have worked,” Huggins said. “We had talked about that all week that if we needed [a basket] at the end this is what we’re going to do.”
This has been a common theme in the 2021-22 season, with Huggins citing the play-calling miscommunications as an issue a number of times. Hopefully he and his squad can find even footing with a stout Longhorns team coming to town.
No. 20 Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) comes into Saturday’s matchup fresh off a 75-66 win over TCU last Wednesday, as they got a much needed victory despite shooting just 1-of-14 (7.1%) from beyond the three-point line.
The last time these teams met was a night to forget for the Mountaineers, when they lost by a significant margin to Texas back on Jan. 1, 74-59. In that loss the Mountaineers were without leading scorer Taz Sherman, who had missed the contest due to COVID-19.
This time around Huggins and WVU will look to flip the script and pull away with a win against the top ranked Longhorns squad.
One positive note for WVU as they get set to face Texas is their solid play at home this season. Despite struggling to stay in the win column lately, the Mountaineers have been able to maintain an 11-4 record this season when playing at the Coliseum.
Tip-off in Morgantown is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday night, and fans can watch on ESPN 2.