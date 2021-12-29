West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins sits during a game against Bellarmine at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 30, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.

 Photo by Gus Schlomer

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the West Virginia men's basketball game against TCU on Jan. 3 has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the TCU program.

West Virginia announced the postponement Wednesday, and is working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game to a later date that works for both programs.

More information will be announced when it becomes available. 

The Mountaineers will still open up conference play on Jan. 1 against the No. 17 Texas Longhorns. The game is set to tip at noon on ESPNU.