Due to COVID-19 protocols, the West Virginia men's basketball game against TCU on Jan. 3 has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the TCU program.
West Virginia announced the postponement Wednesday, and is working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game to a later date that works for both programs.
More information will be announced when it becomes available.
The Mountaineers will still open up conference play on Jan. 1 against the No. 17 Texas Longhorns. The game is set to tip at noon on ESPNU.