The West Virginia men’s basketball team bounced back in the loser’s bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament on Friday, defeating the Portland State Vikings 89-71 and securing a spot in the fifth-place game of the tournament.
With the victory over the Vikings on Friday, legendary WVU head coach Bob Huggins has now become the third all-time winningest head coach in NCAA men's basketball history, passing up his tie with Jim Calhoun's 920 wins, with Huggins' taking his 921st win.
Portland State’s leading scorer, guard Jorell Saterfield, scored the opening basket with a long three-pointer, but WVU forwards Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Tre Mitchell answered as the Mountaineers pulled ahead 13-8 in the first five minutes.
Guard Joe Toussaint, Mitchell and Matthews each scored four-straight points for West Virginia (5-1) and Mitchell led all scorers with eight points at the midway point of the first half. The Mountaineers also jumped ahead in the game, as it extended its advantage to 28-15 on excellent 12-for-15 shooting.
Into the final media timeout of the first half, Portland State (2-4) began to make a push and cut the WVU lead down to seven, led by guard Hunter Woods with five points in a row. However, West Virginia jumped back out ahead and put the game back to a double-digit lead at 15, 43-27.
The Mountaineers’ guard Seth Wilson made a contested three and forward Mohamed Wague slammed home an alley-oop dunk to finish the first half, which solidified WVU’s 17-point lead going into the break at 53-36.
It was very back and forth in the opening minutes of the second half, but West Virginia maintained its lead up to over 20 points, 60-40. Mitchell and Matthews continued to lead the way, with a dunk from Mitchell and another four points from Matthews.
As the second half reached its halfway point, Portland State went on a 12-4 run in an effort to cut its deficit to single digits, led by guards Mikal Starks and Cameron Parker with four points each during the run.
Neither team was able to pull ahead and West Virginia wasn’t able to extend its lead by much in a sloppy 10-minute stretch for both teams, but with under seven minutes to go WVU’s lead was once again near 20 points at a 75-56 lead.
WIth under four minutes to go, the Mountaineers hit two-straight three pointers as they scored points on four of five straight possessions late in the second half, putting pressure on Portland State.
West Virginia closed out the win in dominant fashion over the final few minutes, as the Mountaineers finished off the Vikings 89-71 for their first win in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.
The Mountaineers were well-rounded on offense in the dominant victory, as six players scored double-digits for WVU on the night. Mitchell finished as the leading scorer for West Virginia however, scoring 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting along with four rebounds.
Parker took over the game for Portland State down the stretch, but his game-high 19 points, three rebounds and three assists wasn’t enough to secure a victory. Woods added 12 points of his own for the Vikings, along with three steals.
West Virginia with the win has secured a spot in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, facing off against the Florida Gators on Sunday. The tip off time and the television broadcast for Sunday’s matchup are still to be determined.