The West Virginia men’s basketball team is set to begin conference play on Saturday Jan. 1, traveling to Austin, Texas to face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns.
The Mountaineers (11-1) have many things to look forward to heading into Austin, with an eight-game win streak on the line as well as the chance to become ranked for the first time this season.
In its last matchup, West Virginia defeated Youngstown State 82-52, with a convincing second half performance from guard Sean McNeil. McNeil chipped in 23 points and perfect 8-of-8 shooting, all coming in the second half.
Along with McNeil’s 14 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game, guard Taz Sherman has consistently led the Mountaineers, averaging 20.9 points per game, along with 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Sherman is the anchor for West Virginia’s offensive game plan, scoring 16 points and grabbing two steals in the victory over Youngstown State. Sherman also shoots 44% from the field and comes up second on the team behind McNeil with a 35% three-point percentage.
Other notable players for the Mountaineers starts with forward Gabe Osabuohien, who makes his presence felt on both sides of the court, scoring 4.3 points per game, grabbing 4.8 rebounds, and taking 1.6 charges per game. Guard Malik Curry also makes a good contribution off the bench, adding in 6.8 points and 1.2 steals per game.
On the other hand, No. 17 Texas (10-2) has been one of the perennial programs in the Big 12 recently, and this tough road test to open up conference play for the Mountaineers will be a great measurement of the team’s performance.
The Longhorns will also have their own streak on the line going into Saturday’s game, touting a four-game winning streak after defeating Incarnate Word 78-33 at home.
Texas looks to many different players for scoring, but it’s presence in the paint is the team’s main focus, and usually its legacy. The Longhorns have three big men all averaging double digits, with forward Timmy Allen leading the way with 11.9 points per game as well as 6.4 rebounds.
Allen had a small but meaningful game against Incarnate Word, adding four points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Forwards Tre Mitchell and Dylan Disu are the complimentary big men for this Texas offense, with Mitchell chipping in 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds alongside Disu adding on 10.3 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Disu also makes an impact defensively, blocking 2.5 shots per game with Mitchell also blocking 0.9 shots per game.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned Texas’ size, but wants his team to just focus and execute.
“I would guess that a lot of our guys, when we’re warming up on one end and Texas is warming up on the other end, are going to say, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re big.’ They’re really big, and there are a lot of them. We just have to do what we do,” Huggins said.
The game is set to tip off at noon on Saturday and will be televised on ESPNU.