No. 15 West Virginia was originally scheduled to host the Youngstown State Penguins on Dec. 2 for its home opener of the 2020-21 season, but that game has been postponed due to COVID-19 as announced Thursday.
Youngstown State announced that it was pausing team activities which is why the game is being rescheduled. The two programs are looking for a date later in Dec. to schedule.
The Mountaineers are expected to open the season on Nov. 25 against Northern Iowa in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.