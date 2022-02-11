The West Virginia men's basketball team will look to continue a new streak when it faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) finally broke through to capture their first victory in the last eight games on Tuesday, when they defeated the Iowa State Cyclones. Now moving forward, the Mountaineers need to continue to win games and go on a streak if they want to make an NCAA tournament appearance.
For Oklahoma State (11-12, 4-7 Big 12), the season has continued to go downhill. Following a loss to TCU on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, the Cowboys have only won one of their last six contests, with all games finishing within a 10 point-margin.
In the last matchup between these two squads, it was a dominant 70-60 victory for West Virginia at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 11. Both teams will be bringing their best strength again, this time at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.
Oklahoma State showed that they won't go away in Jan. in Morgantown, so expect them to give the West Virginia guards all they can handle Saturday in front of the home fans.
For West Virginia, they'll be bringing a healthy Taz Sherman to Stillwater, who has been recovering from a concussion suffered on Jan. 31. Sherman still leads the way in scoring, with 18.7 points after missing one game. He also contributes 1.6 steals and 2.7 assists per game.
Guard Sean McNeil is the Mountaineers' second option at 13.5 points per game, along with forward Jalen Bridges adding on 9.2 and 5.1 rebounds.
For Oklahoma State, they bring a pair of high-tempo offensive guards who will test the top of WVU head coach Bob Huggins' defense.
Guard Avery Anderson III has the slim margin in scoring with 11.0 points per game, while guard Bryce Thompson comes up close with 10.2 points per contest.
Anderson III also adds in 2.2 assists a game and 2.8 rebounds.
The Cowboys will be looking to attack the perimeter of this West Virginia defense, as well as distribute the ball through forward Isaac Likekele and get forward Moussa Cisse looks in the paint.
The Mountaineers will need to focus on good perimeter defense, rebounding, and consistent scoring to match their previous performance against the Cowboys.
The game is set to tip-off from Stillwater at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.