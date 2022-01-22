The WVU men’s basketball team took the loss against the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, in a 78-65 final score to give the Mountaineers their season-high third straight loss.
For the Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) all three losses have come against Big 12 opponents, as they continue to struggle on the offensive end with unforced turnovers and poor shooting.
West Virginia got into some foul trouble early, committing seven fouls in the first four minutes of play to put the Red Raiders in the bonus.
Though Texas Tech returned the favor, committing six fouls by the nine minute mark to put WVU in the bonus as well. For the game WVU got to the line 22 times, connecting on 18 (81.8%) of those chances.
Though the Mountaineers struggled to stay disciplined on the defensive end for the entire game, committing 30 fouls in total with four WVU players fouling out by the final buzzer. For the game Texas Tech shot 36 free throws, making 25 (69.4%) of them.
After falling into an eight-point hole late in the first half, WVU went on a 10-2 run charged by two threes and a contested jumper from Taz Sherman to keep the contest close. Sherman closed out the first half with 13 of the Mountaineers 34 points.
Sherman would finish the game with 21 points on 8 of 15 (53%) shooting to pace WVU on the offensive end, with Malik Curry scoring 11 points behind him. As a team WVU shot 21 of 52 (40.4%) from the field and just 5 of 17 (29.4%) from beyond the arc.
The self-inflicted wounds continued to plague West Virginia, with the team committing 16 turnovers in the game while forcing just 9 turnovers out of the Red Raiders offense.
Despite holding Texas Tech to 24 of 59 (40.7%) shooting from the field and 5 of 20 (25%) from three, WVU struggled to control the offensive boards allowing 25 offensive rebounds for 9 second-chance points.
For Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) the win extends their perfect start in home play this season, as they improve to 12-0 when competing at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders travel to Kansas on Monday, Jan. 24 to face the No. 7 Jayhawks for a matchup against two ranked Big 12 squads.
For the Mountaineers, they return to action this Wednesday, Jan. 26 as they hope to snap their three-game skid against the Oklahoma Sooners in Morgantown. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.