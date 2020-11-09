The West Virginia men’s basketball team checked in at No. 15 in the 2020-21 Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll as announced on Monday.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs were chosen No. 1 for the first time in school history with the Baylor Bears earning 24 votes to sit in second place. Villanova, Virginia and Iowa round out the top 5 at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
The Kansas Jayhawks earned the No. 6 spot with Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky rounding out the top 10. The Jayhawks lost Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike from last season but were still chosen to finish in second place in the Big 12 behind Baylor.
The Mountaineers were one of five teams from the Big 12 selected in the preseason Top 25. Along with Baylor and Kansas in the top 10, Texas Tech came into the poll just ahead of West Virginia at No. 14 and Texas was the lowest Big 12 school ranked at No. 19.
Ahead of West Virginia and Texas Tech also sat No. 11 Creighton, No. 12 Tennessee,and No. 13 Michigan State. This is the highest WVU has been ranked in the AP preseason poll since 2018 when it started No. 13.
The 2020-21 season begins for WVU on Nov. 25 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic against Texas A&M in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.