The West Virginia men’s basketball team was picked to finish in third place in the 2020-21 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll as announced by the conference on Thursday.
Baylor was chosen to finish first with seven first-place votes. Kansas earned three first-place votes to sit in second place in the Big 12. Texas and Texas Tech rounded out the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State sit at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State finish out the poll at No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.
This is the first time the Jayhawks are not picked to finish first in the preseason poll since the 2011-12 season. However, Kansas has been picked first in both national polls.
The regular season for the Mountaineers begins on Nov. 25 with the Bad Bow Mowers Crossover Classic. Big 12 conference play begins on Dec. 18 for West Virginia against Iowa State in Morgantown.