The West Virginia men’s basketball team will take on Bowling Green on Friday, Oct. 28, in its annual Charity Exhibition game.
This year’s matchup marks the fifth year the Mountaineers have played a charity basketball game ahead of their normal season. Last year, West Virginia played Akron and raised $12,932 in donations.
Now, the proceeds from the exhibition game go towards the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, started by head coach Bob Huggins in remembrance of his mother, who died from colon cancer in 2004.
“The family wanted to do something in her honor, so they decided to start it here at the WVU cancer institute because she was a Morgantown Native and grew up in Morgantown,” Bryan Messerly, associate athletic director of communications, said in an interview. “He and his family have raised over 16 million dollars worth. Like I said the proceeds will go to that and they will continue to raise more and more money with every event they have.”
Messerly said Huggins and his family have raised more than $16 million for the endowment fund since the start of the annual exhibition game.
Five years ago, the NCAA authorized the use of exhibition games to raise funds for a nonprofit organization of the school’s choice. Since then, WVU has faced off against other Division I schools almost every year to raise funds for cancer research in Morgantown.
"When I was in Cincinnati, my mother died of colon cancer in 2004. She was my best friend, the person I could talk anyone about. We wanted to do something in support of my mothers memory and find a cure for cancer. My family and I started the Norma Mae Cancer Research Endowment Fund at WVU."
Huggins had said this during his Hall of Fame speech back on Sept. 10.
Although the exhibition game now raises money for the Norma Mae Cancer Research Endowment Fund, proceeds went towards the Red Cross in the event’s first two years.
In the game’s inaugural year in 2017, the WVU men’s basketball team raised more than $27,000 playing Albany, according to Messerly. Next season, WVU hosted Penn State and raised roughly $22,000.
Despite the exhibition game’s popularity, it’s earned less money in recent years.
In 2019, WVU played Duquesne and raised $5,501 for victims of a mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District that same year.
During the following season, the chances of playing a charity game were slim. In 2020, the NCAA restricted the number of games played due to the pandemic, preventing WVU from hosting its annual charity game.
But the game returned the following season, raising nearly $13,000 for the Norma Mae Cancer Research Endowment Fund.
This year, WVU basketball is again raising money for the Norma Mae Cancer Research Endowment Fund. Messerly said it’s unclear at this time how much money the team expects to raise.
Tickets for the charity exhibition match are on sale until the tip-off next Saturday at 7 p.m.
Those interested in donating to the Norma Mae Cancer Research Endowment Fund are encouraged to make direct donations to the WVU cancer research institution, according to Messerly.
The Mountaineers will first take the court Friday, Oct. 14, for their annual Blue and Gold game at the Coliseum with tip-off at 7 p.m.