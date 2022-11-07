On Monday, Nov. 7, the West Virginia men's basketball team has their home opener against Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers, with WVU coming off a 16-17 record last year.
This year the West Virginia Mountaineers have a young team, with two freshman and six experienced transfers. With a bunch of players transferring away last year after the season, how is this going to affect this team this season?
With fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. returning to Morgantown after playing from 2018-2020, he is going to be the team's leader that will help those transfers mesh with head coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers.
Fifth-year guard Kedrian Johnson is a crucial returner for the West Virginia and he will have a big impact on the game on Monday.
For the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers, returning guard Jalen Benjamin is a player that will get the ball and control the offense. He has the team-high in points with 13.3 points per game.
Also, junior guard Josh Reaves is another player that the Mount will want to get the ball early and often. He was a key part to Mount St. Mary’s success last season.
This game will be interesting since the Mountaineers are very young and outside of the exhibition victory against Bowling Green, this will be the first time these new transfers and freshmen play together in front of a full crowd in a matchup that counts.
Tipoff from the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia between WVU and Mount St. Mary's is set for 7 p.m. and streaming will be avaiable on ESPN+.