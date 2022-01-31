The West Virginia men’s basketball team led for most of the night Monday at the No. 8 Baylor Bears but wasn’t able to pull off the victory to snap its losing streak, falling 81-77.
Baylor (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) was missing two players in the contest Monday, those being guards LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, two starters and big impact players for the Bears.
The story for the Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) however was a stellar shooting and defensive performance, with WVU shooting 26-of-48 (54%), but it wasn’t enough to overcome Baylor’s 30-of-62 (48%) shooting and their 10-rebound advantage.
Guard Taz Sherman opened up the scoring for West Virginia with a fast break layup, but guard James Akinjo answered right back with a three pointer to give Baylor its first points.
Baylor forward Flo Thamba and WVU forward Isaiah Cottrell both made buckets back and forth, with a quick four points coming from each team’s big man. Akinjo also opened up the game for the Bears, chipping in a total of seven points in the first half.
A three-minute drought from the Mountaineers gave Baylor a chance to extend the lead to 10, but guard Kobe Johnson and Sherman each hit two threes to give West Virginia back on the board and make it a four-point game.
An 11-2 run from the Mountaineers brought the game within one, with forward Jalen Bridges taking a fast break dunk to score his first basket.
Near the end of the half, Baylor went on an 8-0 run to pull the lead back out to seven, with four turnovers from the Mountaineers in that span. Sherman opened up his scoring to bring West Virginia right back however, scoring 15 points in the first half and seven points in three straight possessions to give the Mountaineers their first lead 31-30.
The Mountaineers ended the half on an energizing 16-1 run, giving them a 39-31 lead going into the break.
Sherman once again scored a layup to open the second half, but Baylor stormed back with six straight points to cut the Mountaineer lead to four. Sherman also hit his fifth three of the night five minutes into the half, eclipsing 20 points on 5-of-9 (55.5%) from beyond the arc.
Okinjo added on his first points of the half with a three, but Sherman hit a three of his own along with a foul for a four-point play to extend the lead to six.
The Bears began to get into foul trouble in the middle of the second half, with two players recording three fouls along with West Virginia getting into the bonus.
Okinjo and Sherman began to exchange points in the middle of the second period, with Okinjo adding on five points and two points from Sherman.
As the game winded down, Baylor made a run back into the game going on a 10-2 run to pull into the two-point lead.
Guard Matthew Mayer added his first nine points of the game within the last three minutes of the game, leading Baylor out to a four-point lead late.
Although holding to the lead late, West Virginia couldn’t pull out a win coming from behind in the last minute of the contest.
The leading scorer for the Mountaineers was Sherman, who scored a career high 29 points, as well as three assists. McNeil also added in 16 points and five rebounds in losing effort.
Baylor’s leading contributor was Akinjo with 25 points and four assists, along with 13 points and nine rebounds from forward Jeremy Sochan.
West Virginia will head back to Morgantown for its next matchup, facing off against the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m. and will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN 2.