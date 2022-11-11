The West Virginia men’s basketball team traveled on the road for another Backyard Brawl against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday, where it took its second-straight victory over the Panthers in dominant fashion, 81-56.
The Mountaineers dominated the road rivalry on both sides of the ball, shooting 30-for-57 (53%) compared to Pittsburgh’s 19-for-45 (42%) shooting. WVU also outrebounded the Panthers 30 to 27, and had less turnovers with 11 to Pitt’s 19.
Within seconds of the opening tipoff, WVU (2-0) guard Erik Stevenson hit a three-pointer to open up the game and a hook shot from forward Jimmy Bell Jr. along with another three from Stevenson were the first points of the night for West Virginia.
In the first four minutes of the first half, Pittsburgh (1-1) also hit three three pointers of its own, jumping out to a 6-0 run and a 15-10 lead early in the first half.
Forward Mohamed Wague gave West Virginia seven straight points and the lead halfway through the first half, scoring an and-one and two short baskets which put WVU ahead 24-19 with 10 minutes left in the half.
With the Panthers making a 7-0 run and tying the game at 26 midway through the first half, both teams began to go on a scoring drought late in the first half.
Pittsburgh’s Nate Santos hit a three-pointer, WVU forward Tre Mitchell answered with one of his own and West Virginia hit four free throws to keep the game close as the first half came to a close.
West Virginia pulled away on the free throw line and around the basket as it closed out the first half, leading by double digits 47-36 at halftime. This halftime lead for the Mountaineers was one of only two double digits leads in the first half by either team.
The Mountaineers managed their lead going into the middle of the second half, as Stevenson scored six points, Mitchell added two and Pittsburgh went on a four-minute scoring drought, giving WVU a 59-45 lead.
West Virginia extended its lead going into the late part of the second half, going up 21 points with a three pointer from both forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and guard Joe Toussaint along with a 11 to one run.
West Virginia held onto its lead and closed out the Backyard Brawl victory with a lopsided victory on the road, defeating Pitt 75-54.
Toussaint had a career night for West Virginia, leading all scorers with 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Stevenson also shot well at 7-for-12 and added the second-most points for WVU with 16 points.
Guard Jamarius Burton was the leading scorer for the Panthers and was efficient all night, with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Guard Greg Elliott also added in 12 points for Pitt, on three three-point shots early in the game.
For its next matchup, West Virginia will head home to host the Morehead State Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. and streaming will be available on ESPN+.