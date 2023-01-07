The West Virginia Mountaineers hosted the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night with a sellout crowd at the Coliseum. WVU struggled to score, resulting in a 76-62 loss.
Jimmy Bell scored from the post after winning the tipoff to get WVU on the board first. The Mountaineers were feeding off the crowd’s energy early on Saturday night.
With 15:36 in the first half, the Jayhawks led the Mountaineers 14-8. Kansas went on a 12-2 run over 1:52.
The Mountaineers, however, went through a dry spell with 12:03 left in the first half without making any field goals at 4:28, trailing 24-14.
After missing their first three-pointer, Kansas made its next eight shots, including six three-pointers.
The Mountaineers were down by eight with 7:58 left in the first half, going 1-5 in 3-pointers and 7-17 in field goals at that time.
Bell's dunk ended a scoring drought and brought the crowd back to life. At the last media timeout of the first half, the Mountaineers were down by 10, 26-36 KU.
With 3:03 left in the first half, Emmit Mathews received a technical foul.
The Jayhawks called a timeout with 55.2 seconds left in the first half. The Mountaineers were still down 34-40.
At halftime, the Mountaineers were trailing the Jayhawks 35-42.
With 16:00 minutes left in the game, the Mountaineers had gone into a scoring drought as Kansas continued its lead 38-47.
At 20 points, the Jayhawks earned the biggest lead they had all game with 7:07 left on the clock and the Mountaineers falling behind 49-69.
West Virginia made the deficit smaller but failed to effectively stop the Jayhawks from scoring.
By the end of the second half, WVU fell short losing to No. 3 Kansas 62-76.
Gradey Dick led the Jayhawks in scoring with 16 while going 4-6 from three-point range.
The Mountaineers are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 .pm. EST at the Coliseum. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.